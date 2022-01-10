Bruce Arians believes there is only one clear choice for NFL MVP.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is the current favorite for the NFL MVP award.

However, veteran quarterback Bruce Arians does not believe he should receive the prestigious award.

Arians, as expected, believes his quarterback will win the NFL MVP award this season.

On Monday afternoon, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians predicted Tom Brady to win MVP.

“It’s a travesty,” Arians said if he doesn’t get it.

“It’s not even a close race,” says the author.

