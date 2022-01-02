Bruce Arians’ Decision On Antonio Brown Has Been Announced.

Bruce Arians Has Made His Decision On Antonio Brown.

After his outburst today, we all knew it was only a matter of time before the Bucs cut Antonio Brown.

In the postgame press conference, Bruce Arians was honored.

Brown “is no longer a Buc,” according to the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown made the obvious decision after removing his jersey and shoulder pads and leaving the field shirtless in the third quarter this afternoon.

He reportedly did so after being benched.

Breaking: Bruce Arians Announces Decision On Antonio Brown

