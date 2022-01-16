Bruce Arians Explains Leonard Fournette’s Surprising Decision

Leonard Fournette, the running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will not play in today’s wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a result, if the Bucs win, we’ll have to wait another week to see “Playoff Lenny.”

Due to a hamstring injury, Fournette has been out since December 19.

Following his injury, the Buccaneers placed Fournette on injured reserve, with the hope that he would be ready for the playoffs.

That isn’t going to happen.

Bruce Arians, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spoke with FOX’s Sara Walsh this morning and explained why Fournette will be held out this afternoon.

“It’s only a minor hamstring strain.”

When he really opened up and tried to push off a couple of times, he wasn’t at full speed,” Arians explained to Walsh.

“We’re just going to be very cautious with him because it caught him.”

