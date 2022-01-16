Bruce Arians Explains Why He Smacked A Buccaneer
On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised past the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.
Late in the second half, however, the Buccaneers’ sideline became tense.
Following a play near the sideline, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in the helmet.
Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Smacked A Buccaneers Player
Bruce Arians is NOT happy 😳pic.twitter.com/H5Goxcee7S
— PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022
I asked Bruce Arians why he briefly swiped his hand at Andrew Adams’ helmet after the Eagles’ muffed punt. Adams was trying to pull Eagles players off the pile, which could be a penalty. “Yeah, that was it,” Arians said.
— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 16, 2022