Bruce Arians Explains Why He Smacked A Buccaneer

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised past the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.

Late in the second half, however, the Buccaneers’ sideline became tense.

Following a play near the sideline, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in the helmet.

Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Smacked A Buccaneers Player

Bruce Arians is NOT happy 😳pic.twitter.com/H5Goxcee7S — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022