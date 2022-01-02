Bruce Arians’ Injury Is Met With Reaction From The NFL Community

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hit hard by the injury bug in recent weeks, but head coach Bruce Arians may have suffered the worst injury of all.

Arians has been dealing with an Achilles injury for the last few weeks, according to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer.

Arians’ injury was reportedly aggravated last week.

According to the report, Arians are experiencing problems due to a “partial rupture.”

If it fully ruptures, however, Arians will require immediate surgery.

While we’ve seen coaches get hit on the sidelines or have health issues during games, it’s rare for a coach to sustain such a serious injury.

NFL fans will find this morning’s news hard to believe: