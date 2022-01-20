Bruce Arians is fined after slapping a player’s helmet.

Bruce Arians is reprimanded for slapping a player’s helmet.

To get safety Andrew Adams to stop taunting the opposing team during the Buccaneers’ playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, head coach Bruce Arians smacked him in the helmet.

While some thought the move was appropriate, the NFL did not.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Arians was fined (dollar)50,000 for his actions.

Beyond that, it’s unlikely that there will be any more discipline.

Over the years, the NFL has made it clear that hitting players in the head is a big no-no.

Given that the league has fined players for less egregious head strikes, this was almost unavoidable.

Nonetheless, given the circumstances, (dollar)50,000 is a staggering sum of money.

On Twitter, NFL fans are collectively shaking their heads at the league for fining Arians so heavily for his actions.

Source: #Bucs coach Bruce Arians was fined $50,000 for his actions Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022