Bruce Arians Makes an Intriguing Remark About Antonio Brown, WR

As a result of his off-field actions, Antonio Brown has once again found himself at the center of controversy.

The NFL recently suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver for three games for providing the league with a forged vaccination card earlier this season.

Bruce Arians, Brown’s head coach, addressed the situation more directly as he was about to return to the field.

Arians, who hasn’t had the best relationship with Brown since the 33-year-old arrived in Tampa last year, admitted this week that he wasn’t impressed with what the wide receiver did this time to get him in trouble with the league.

“I wasn’t very proud of what he did this time,” Arians told Tiki and Tierney of CBS Sports Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “But I’ve got a spot in my heart for him now.”

Arians went on to say that Brown was “trying hard” to improve himself.

Arians said, “I think he’s working on it.”

“He still has a long way to go.”

He’s putting in a lot of time and effort into it.”

