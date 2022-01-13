Bruce Arians Reacts To Jalen Hurts

On the 10th of October,

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 14th.

They’ll meet again in the first round of the playoffs this weekend.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has made a significant improvement since their first meeting in October.

“Oh God, dramatic improvement,” Arians said, according to NBC Sports’ Dave Zangaro.

“Total command of that offense, extremely accurate downfield, and significantly improved as a passer.”

When it comes to pulling it down and throwing it, he’s a master.

He’s come a long way.”

Hurts struggled as a passer against the Buccaneers, completing 12-of-26 pass attempts for 115 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

He did have a productive ground game, rushing for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Bruce Arians Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Jalen Hurts

Bruce Arians Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Jalen Hurts