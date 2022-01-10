Bruce Arians Reacts To The NFL Coaching Changes Announced On Monday

In the National Football League, it’s been a memorable Black Monday.

Several NFL teams have chosen their head coaches for the 2022 season.

Matt Nagy was fired by the Bears, Mike Zimmer was fired by the Vikings, and Brian Flores was fired by the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Giants are expected to keep head coach Joe Judge for another season.

Bruce Arians, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a lot of experience in the NFL.

He shared his brutally honest reaction to the news of the new head coach on Monday.

“If you’re under.500, you’re out…Black Monday is a bad day.”

On this day, you toast everyone and wish them well because it’s tough on their families as well,” Arians told reporters on Monday.

