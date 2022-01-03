Bruce Arians Shares His Real Thoughts On Antonio Brown

Bruce Arians Opens Up About Antonio Brown’s Real Feelings

During his Monday press conference, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians mentioned Antonio Brown.

Despite not being on the team anymore, Arians wished him well and admitted that he still cares about him.

“Wish him well, and if he requires assistance, I hope he receives it.”

It’s difficult because I care about him,” Arians explained.

Bruce Arians Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Bruce Arians Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown