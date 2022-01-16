Bruce Arians Smacks Buccaneers Player In Helmet In Video

In today’s playoff game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are cruising to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, on the other hand, may be overly enthusiastic.

Arians appeared irritated with safety Andrew Adams during the second half of today’s Wild Card Weekend game.

He approached Adams and smacked him in the head several times while screaming at him.

Arians’ retort appeared to come shortly after Adams was almost flagged for taunting, and we all know how much Arians despises his players taking stupid penalties.

That could be what prompted him to act the way he did.

Despite this, it was a strange scene.

And one that has Twitter users talking:

