Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds are childhood friends competing in mixed doubles for Great Britain.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, both from Scotland, are competing for medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Mouat, 27, and Dodds, 30, have been shining in Beijing, with the mixed doubles kicking off the competition.

The women’s and men’s curling competitions are next.

After defeating Norway in the final in Aberdeen last May, Moaut and Dodds are the current curling mixed doubles world champions.

After meeting on the Edinburg rink nearly two decades ago, the two have been friends for nearly two decades.

Mouat, 27, came out to his team when he was a junior, and says curling is a very accepting environment for gay athletes.

“The curling community has always been very supportive,” he said to the BBC.

I’ve never had a problem with anyone in my life.

“It didn’t matter that I wasn’t exactly like the other guys I was playing with and against.

At the end of the day, regardless of sexuality or who we want to spend our lives with, we’re all just athletes trying to compete for the same thing.”

Before becoming a full-time curler, Dodds worked as an office assistant and now plays second on Eve Muirhead’s team.

Dodds, an Edinburgh curler, has won three medals at the World Curling Championships, two golds and one silver.

