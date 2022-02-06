Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds are childhood friends who are competing in mixed doubles for Great Britain.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds are childhood friends who are competing in the mixed doubles event for Great Britain.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, both from Scotland, are competing for medals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Mouat, 27, and Dodds, 30, have been shining in Beijing, with the mixed doubles kicking off the competition.

The women’s and men’s curling competitions are next.

After defeating Norway in the final in Aberdeen in May, Moaut and Dodds are the current curling mixed doubles world champions.

After meeting on the rink in Edinburg, the two have been friends for nearly two decades.

Mouat, 27, came out to his team when he was a junior and says curling is a very accepting environment for gay athletes.

“The curling community has always been very supportive,” he said to the BBC.

I’ve never had a problem with anyone before.

“It didn’t matter that I wasn’t quite like the other guys I was playing with or against.

At the end of the day, regardless of sexuality or who we want to spend our lives with, we’re all just athletes trying to compete for the same thing.”

Dodds, 30, began her curling career as an office assistant before deciding to pursue it full-time. She currently plays second for Eve Muirhead’s team.

Dodds, an Edinburgh curler, has won three world curling championship medals, two golds and one silver.

