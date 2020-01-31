Bruno Fernandes captains Sporting Lisbon as discussions continue over £62m Manchester United move

Bruno Fernandes led Sporting Lisbon to victory in their Primeira Liga clash at home to Maritimo as a move to Manchester United appears to have stalled.

The midfielder, who picked up a booking in the second half, has been the subject of sustained interest from the Old Trafford club, but they are yet to reach the reported £62million wanted by the Portuguese side.

Sporting’s breakthrough came from Cristian Borja with 15 minutes to go and leaves the club third in the table, 19 points behind runaway leaders Benfica.

The Red Devils are determined to add the 25-year-old to their midfield options, but they have reached an impasse and the two clubs were thought to be almost £10million apart in their valuation of the player.

While Sporting president Frederico Varandas and agent Jorge Mendes flew to Manchester on Thursday last week, a deal could not be reached and negotiations are expected to continue this week.

According to reports from Portuguese outlet Record, United are planning to boost their offer to £46m with up to £16m to be paid in future add-ons, making it a £62m deal in total.

Before the match, Sporting coach Jorge Silas insisted his skipper remained in a suitable frame of mind to play in the match..

‘Bruno seems to me well,’ Silas told reporters. ‘He is always in a good mood and available to work, he has always been like this since I arrived.

‘He may even be a little more anxious, but I didn’t notice; on the contrary, I saw him focused on training and training. We talk a lot and Bruno is one of the players who get more involved. I think he will play and will play well for sure.’