Bruno Fernandes dubbed ‘pro penalty kick taker’ as cheeky fans edit Man Utd star’s Wikipedia page after Sevilla goal

CHEEKY fans edited Bruno Fernandes’ Wikipedia page to label him a ‘professional penalty taker’ after he netted a spot-kick against Sevilla.

Manchester United were awarded their 22nd penalty of the season just eight minutes into the Europa League semi final defeat, which finished 2-1 to the Spaniards.

Fernandes stepped up to the 12-yard marker before bringing back his trademark hop to lash the ball into the back of the net.

It was the Portugal star’s EIGHTH penalty for United since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January.

And cheeky fans quickly dived into Fernandes’ Wikipedia page to make a tweak to his profile introduction.

The edited entry read: “Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, born 8 September 1994, is a Portuguese professional penalty kick taker who plays as a penalty kick taker for Premier League club Manchester United and the Portugal national team.”

The edit was up for around an hour before it was changed back to its original format, explaining that Fernandes is a ‘professional footballer’ instead of ‘penalty kick taker’.

Fernandes’ penalty against Sevilla was his 12th goal for United, with the playmaker also bagging eight assists.

Before his Premier League switch, Fernandes got another 13 goals and ten assists during the first half of the season at Sporting.

That’s a grant total of 25 goals and 18 assists since the beginning of the campaign.

Of those goals, 14 have been penalties – eight for United and six for Sporting.

Unfortunately for United, their lead against Sevilla only lasted for 15 minutes before ex-Liverpool and AC Milan winger Suso squeezed in an equaliser.

The Red Devils had numerous chances to retake the lead in the second half but were not clinical in front of goal.

Sevilla then punished them with a winner in the 78th minute through substitute Luuk de Jong.