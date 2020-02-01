Bruno Fernandes is the latest Portuguese Premier League star… but who makes our top 10?

When Bruno Fernandes completes his move to Manchester United, he will be continuing a strong tradition of Portuguese players and managers who have made their way to the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo have always trusted their compatriots like Ricardo Carvalho and Ruben Neves but others have also benefitted from the country’s impressive talent pool – notably Sir Alex Ferguson who signed Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, and less successfully Bebe.

Sportsmail counts down the top 10 Portuguese imports who have graced English football..

One of Jose Mourinho’s first signings when arriving at Chelsea, with the right back following his manager from Porto having just won the Champions League.

In his prime Ferreira was equally impressive going forward as he was defensively and he was a key member of the side which won back-to-back titles in his first two seasons at the club.

Although his influence gradually faded as he became a squad player, Ferreira would win another title, four FA Cups, the Champions League, Europa League and two League Cups in a glittering career.

A major factor in Wolves’ successful return to the Premier League. Even at 33, Moutinho is able to cope with the pace of English football and never seems to need a rest, already notching up 39 appearances for his club this season.

Moutinho is the man who makes Nuno Espirito Santo’s team tick, rarely wasting possession and an important source of chances with his set-pieces.

You can see why he was part of the Portuguese team that won Euro 2016 and he’s still playing for his country as well.

A divisive figure but deserves his place in the list as the only Portuguese player to win the Champions League for an English club bar Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Paulo Ferreira – only players to play in the final can count here.

On that night in 2012 against Bayern Munich, Chelsea beat the Germans on penalties in their own back yard despite being beset by injuries and suspension, and Bosingwa had to cope with the threat of world-class winger Franck Ribery for 120 minutes.

While the attacking full-back had his critics, the medals can’t be sniffed at. He started the 2009-10 Double season under Carlo Ancelotti and played 43 games in his final year before joining QPR.

This is a golden age for right backs in the Premier League and Ricardo deserves to stand comparison with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Hector Bellerin.

The hefty £22million paid out to Nice two seasons ago looks a bargain. Pereira’s dynamism is a key part of the way Brendan Rodgers’ team attacks, and it doesn’t come at the expense of his defensive work.

At 26, he is at the peak of his powers and also weighs in with the occasional goal – he has three this season. It’s no surprise he is regularly linked with the biggest clubs like Manchester United but Leicester will be desperate to keep him for the long term.

Popular long-haired midfielder whose four-year spell in England was capped by winning the FA Cup with Pompey.

Mendes scored some great goals but is better known for one that didn’t count – a strike against Tottenham against Manchester United that beat Roy Carroll and was clearly over the line, but not awarded in the days before goal-line technology.

His 35-yard shot against Manchester City that helped keep Portsmouth up was a highlight of his career at Fratton Park. He also received widespread sympathy after being poleaxed by a brutal elbow from City’s Ben Thatcher in a league game that led to him needing oxygen.

For a player considered not to have fulfilled his potential, Nani still achieved an awful lot at Manchester United.

The winger was signed in 2007 from Sporting Lisbon just two years after Cristiano Ronaldo made the same move, so was perhaps unfairly always compared with the man who has gone on to become one of the world’s best ever footballers.

Nani was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2011 as he won the third of four Premier League titles with United, but ultimately he couldn’t step into Ronaldo’s shoes after his move to Real Madrid and left in 2015 after several years out of favour.

Not all of City’s recent big-money signings have worked out but Bernardo has justified his £43million fee from Monaco. Along with Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling, he was Pep Guardiola’s best player last season when they won a historic domestic Treble.

Bernardo was initially seen as the long-term replacement for namesake David Silva but he’s been most useful wide on the right where his trickery and eye for goal have complimented the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

Was on the six-man shortlist for PFA Player of the Year in 2019. Not hit those heights again this season and received a one-match ban for posting a tweet that compared team-mate Benjamin Mendy with a black figure seen on Spanish sweet packets.

Some were questioning the wisdom of Wolves signing a young technical midfield player from Porto and expecting him to cope with the physical demands of the Champinship. They know the answer now.

Neves was a sensation as Wolves won promotion and equally influential in the Premier League with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men qualifying for Europe. Neves is noted for his stunning long-range shooting and his strike against Manchester United in August is a contender for Goal of the Season.

At 22, you wouldn’t be surprised where Neves’ career ends up. ‘He is very similar to Steven Gerrard in terms of his passing range and way he manipulates a ball around his feet,’ says Wolves skipper Conor Coady, who was also with Gerrard earlier in his career at Liverpool.

Joined Chelsea in the same summer as Jose Mourinho and became a huge part of the Special One’s success at Stamford Bridge.

Formed a legendary partnership at the back with John Terry as Chelsea won their first league title for 50 years in 2005, conceding only 15 goals. It was only the start, Chelsea were champions again the following season with Carvalho scoring in the game they clinched the title against Manchester United.

He was voted Players’ Player of the Year in 2007-08 when Chelsea reached the Champions League final and also served Avram Grant, Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti with distinction before joining Real Madrid.

Won the Ballon d’Or whilst following a magical 2008 in which United won the title and the Champions League.

Sir Alex Ferguson took a massive gamble in 2003 by selling the world’s most famous player David Beckham and replacing him with a teenager who had impressed for Sporting Lisbon against United in a pre-season friendly.

But Ronaldo proved one of the United manager’s most inspired signings. He scored more than a hundred goals at Old Trafford and the club received a world-record £80million when he signed for Real Madrid in 2009.

Sir Alex Ferguson admitted on his arrival at Old Trafford he’d never seen the £7million winger play. Bebe made just seven appearances, scoring two goals, before leaving in 2014. Currently at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish second division.

Hammers manager Harry Redknapp said Dani was more interested in nightclubs than football. The player has since said he was treated like a ‘piece of meat’ by the club. A teenager when he played in England, Dani left after nine games and went on to Ajax, Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

One of the most eye-catching transfers of deadline day in August 2017, Swansea felt getting Euro 2016 winner Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich would take them to a new level. Instead, they were relegated with the midfielder making only nine league starts. He’s now with Lille.