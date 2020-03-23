Bruno Fernandes is the leader Manchester United have been in need of for YEARS, says Bryan Robson 

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has praised the leadership qualities of January signing Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has made a major impact since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in a £67million move – he has scored three goals and provided four assists in nine appearances.

Robson has been particularly impressed with the way in which Fernandes has demanded more from his team-mates, and stressed that such leadership skills have often been lacking from United players in recent years.

Robson, who played for United between 1981 and 1994, is certainly knowledgeable about the subject of captaincy – he was the longest serving captain in United’s history and also wore the armband for England on 65 occasions.

The 63-year-old is delighted with the impact that Fernandes has made.

‘I think it helps that he was captain at Sporting,’ said Robson. ‘I just think it’s something that is naturally in you.

‘Bruno looks as though he has got that natural leadership quality, where he demands from his team-mates and that’s good.

‘What I do like to see when he’s on the pitch is, even though he’s a forward-minded player, he’s already swivelling and looking on his shoulder, demanding of his team-mates.

‘He’s telling people to push in and have them where he wants them, which is great.’

Fernandes has quickly established himself as one of United’s star players and will hope to continue to make a major impact when action resumes.

Harry Maguire was named as United’s captain in January following the departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan.

While Fernandes may not be wearing the armband himself, he is certainly unafraid to issue instructions to his team-mates.

The 25-year-old was previously skipper at Sporting and relishes the responsibility of guiding his team-mates through games.