Bruno Fernandes lands in Manchester to complete his transfer to Man United

Bruno Fernandes arrived at The Lowry Hotel on Wednesday night as he prepared to complete his £67.8million move to Manchester United.

Fernandes jumped on a flight to Manchester as soon as United and Sporting Lisbon had put the final touches to the transfer that will cost the Premier League club an initial £46.6m plus up to £21.2m in add-ons.

The 25-year-old midfielder will undergo a medical on Thursday and could be available to make his debut against Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday before United take a 16-day winter break that includes a warm-weather training camp in Marbella.

“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them”.

The club officially confirmed on Wednesday that terms had been agreed with Sporting, who once sold Cristiano Ronaldo to United for £12.24m, and manager Ole Gunnar welcomed news that the protracted transfer was close to completion.

‘I’m delighted we’ve agreed,’ said Solskjaer.

‘There have been good negotiations with Sporting and we know, through history, these two clubs have been good with each other.

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1

‘Now we’ve reached that agreement, hopefully we can get the boy’s contract over the line and the medical done and then, hopefully we can announce it that we’ve got the deal through and – it’s very exciting.’

United striker Marcus Rashford replied to the club’s announcement statement on Twitter by saying: ‘Welcome Bruno.’

The player’s agent Miguel Ruben Pinho posted a photo of them on the plane before they flew from Lisbon, and Fernandes then shared a picture of himself arriving in Manchester with his partner Ana Pinho and their daughter Matilde.

Sporting also took to social media to wish Fernandes – who cost £7.2m from Sampdoria in 2017 – good luck, tweeting: ‘Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. Good luck and thank you, captain.’

It’s understood that the add-ons include a £4.2m payment to Sporting if United qualify for the Champions League, another £4.2m based on Fernandes’s appearances for the club and a separate £12.6m if individual targets are met.

Assuming Fernandes passes his medical, he could feature in United’s home Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, United are set to make another signing before the January transfer window closes on Friday after Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop had a medical at Carrington on Wednesday.

Bishop, 20, will sign a three-year deal after United accelerated negotiations over the last 48 hours amid rival interest from Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Bruno Fernandes has been backed to thrive in the Premier League by one of his most influential coaches, former Swansea boss Francesco Guidolin.

Guidolin, who worked with Fernandes during his spell at Udinese was once described by the 25-year-old as ‘one of the most influential coaches in Italy and my career’.

The manager exclusively told Sportsmail: ‘Manchester United have made a big purchase if they take Fernandes. He is a golden boy, always available and intelligent.

‘He came from Novara, we (Udinese) paid him very little. The Pozzo family, also owners of Watford, have always invested heavily in young talent.

‘He was very shrewd, quick and communicative, a Portuguese of great quality. In Udinese we played in Europe: he was good at becoming important starting from the bench.

‘He talked a lot with me and I’m glad he called me the best coach I’ve had in Italy.’

In terms of the role Fernandes will play in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, Guidolin thinks he works best as a balanced central midfielder.

He continued: ‘For me Bruno Fernandes is a great box-to-box midfielder. I don’t think he will have any difficulty.

‘He is perfect for the Premier League because in the UK they are looking for very technical and fast players.

‘His role is that of a universal midfielder: he can play as a left and right midfielder or in the middle.

‘In a 4-2-3-1 he can make a right or left wing and also be the playmaker. Sure, he can’t play as a No 9 but he’s one of the few players who can play most roles.’