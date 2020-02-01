Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United arrival ‘will see them sell Paul Pogba in a cut-price deal’

Bruno Fernandes’ £68million arrival at Manchester United may herald the departure of Paul Pogba this summer, according to The Sun.

The Frenchman has been keen to leave Old Trafford and the club may now sanction his departure at the end of the season with Real Madrid and Juventus both lurking.

Pogba has not featured for Manchester United since the Boxing Day clash against Newcastle due to ongoing ankle problems that required surgery.

Upon his arrival, Fernandes said: ‘For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible.

‘I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

‘I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

‘A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.’