Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United was voted the best January transfer of all time in a BBC poll… and statistics show an impressive year.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United was voted the best January transfer of all time in a BBC poll… and the numbers show an outstanding year.

Bruno Fernandes, who joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, has been named the best-ever January signing.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been a revelation at Old Trafford, scoring 45 goals and providing 34 assists in 105 games across all competitions.

United finished third in his first season thanks to his outstanding performance, and he also helped the club reach three semi-finals.

In 2020, Fernandes made history by becoming the first man to win the Premier League Player of the Month award four times in a calendar year.

Because of his immediate impact at the Theatre of Dreams, BBC Sport conducted a poll asking fans to vote for the best January signing of all time.

Soon after, they confirmed that the Portugal international had won, with the midfielder receiving a whopping 31% of the vote.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool came in second, ahead of former Reds striker Luis Suarez and United legend Nemanja Vidic.

But it’s no surprise that Fernandes came out on top, with the ex-Sampdoria ace being the best January buy statistically.

Fernandes edged out Daniel Sturridge and Papiss Cisse in bettingodds.com stats from his first season.

Fernandes led United to a two-place improvement by winning nine Premier League games and never losing.

After Fernandes completed a year in Manchester, former Reds manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was effusive in his praise.

“Brilliant,” he said.

From the beginning, he’s wanted to have an impact on the environment, the playing environment, and the staff.

He’s been a fantastic addition to the team.

“He’s such a humble human being who works hard, and I believe everyone has seen what he’s accomplished on the field.”

“His first year has been fantastic, and long may it continue.”

“He watches every game on TV, especially the big games,” he continued.

If you ask him if he saw the game the night before, he always says yes.

“He’ll make the most of his opportunity.”

