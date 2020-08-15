Bruno Fernandes responds to comparisons with Man Utd legend Eric Cantona

Bruno Fernandes has played down comparisons with Man Utd legend Eric Cantona and insists he still has a long way to go before they can be considered in the same breath.

Several of United’s great treble-winning side of 1999 have praised Fernandes since his arrival at Old Trafford.

When asked last month who he could compare Fernandes’ impact to, Phil Neville told Premier League Productions : “Cantona? [Wayne] Rooney when he came in? You talk about the great Manchester United players that have been brought in, Cantona probably had the biggest influence of all-time.

“You think now that United have gone a long time without winning a league title, at the moment he’s [Fernandes] lit up the whole place.”

Ryan Giggs credited Fernandes for “giving everyone a lift” while ex-United defender David May suggested the Portuguese international was the “missing piece of the puzzle” like Cantona was when he signed from Leeds.

But while Fernandes has been flattered by the comments, he wants to earn his own status as a United legend by winning silverware for the club.

“For me it is really good to talk about those names,” Fernandes said at a press conference. “But for me Cantona was an amazing player for the club, but I need to do much, much better to be compared to him.

“For me coming to Manchester is about winning trophies. I will be happy if we win the Europa League.”

Fernandes’ career at United has gone from strength to strength after hitting the ground running in January.

Already he has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances and helped fire United into next season’s Champions League, but he admits it wasn’t a simple adaptation.

Do you think Fernandes can emulate Cantona at Old Trafford? Have your say below.

“I can’t say it was easy!” he said. “The team helped me a lot, the staff. It was much easier for me.

“Maybe I already played in Italy so I know how it is to be in different leagues, but Premier League is different.

“I have the confidence from my club, my teammates and that helps you do your game.”

It was his goal from the penalty spot against Copenhagen that sealed United’s path into the semi-final where they face Sevilla on Sunday.

A win could see them line up a potential final against Serie A giants Inter Milan, who contest the other semi with Shakhtar Donetsk.

However getting past the last four has proved tricky for United this season, having already lost at that stage in the Carabao and FA Cups, and Fernandes is hellbent on ensuring they don’t face another repeat.

“It is time to step up for big players, big game moments. You have to have 100% focus,” he added.

“We have learnt it is very painful to lose a semi-final.”

