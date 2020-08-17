Bruno Fernandes rows with Victor Lindelof on pitch after dodgy defending lets unmarked De Jong score Sevilla’s winner

BRUNO FERNANDES and Victor Lindelof had a blazing row on the pitch after Sevilla’s winner in their Europa League semi-final.

Fernandes tore into the Swedish centre-back after his sloppy defending allowed the LaLiga side to go 2-1 up with just 12 minutes remaining.

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof disagree regarding who was responsible for that Sevilla goal 😳#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/z0vOI8smsn

Sevilla held on to win and knock United out of their third semi-final of the season.

Luuk de Jong was left totally unmarked in the United box as he ran onto a cross from the right and poked past De Gea.

It was flat-footed and out-of-position Lindelof who took the brunt of the blame.

Andd Portuguese star Fernandes wasted no time in telling him what he thought.

Close up footage showed Fernandes gesticulating and shrugging at Lindelof.

But rather than apologise for his shoddy defending, the under-fire centre-back fired back in aggressive fashion.

He got right up in Fernandes’ face and was seen shouting some pretty angry – yet unrecognisable – words.

Sevilla have the lead against Manchester United!

A simple finish for Luuk de Jong 👌

The Reds have it all to do…#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/ABR4tM91Wk

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not lay the blame on Lindeloff, but admitted the defending was far from good enough.

He told BT Sport: “We should have stopped the cross, we should have cleared the ball when it came into the box.”

While Fernandes, speaking after full-time, played down the row and echoed his boss, insisting the whole team had to iron out mistakes.

Asked about the row, United’s goalscorer on the night said: “It’s normal when you concede.

“It’s not about me or Victor. What happened between me and Victor is normal.

“It will happen many more times in football. We need to see the mistakes everybody did and improve.”

United legend Paul Scholes was critical of Solskjaer’s side’s defending. He said: “You have to say the second goal was shocking. You can almost blame the entire back four.

“Lindelof and Maguire were past the near post and there is only one centre-forward.

“Lindelof’s body angle is all wrong. For me, Lindelof is the biggest problem.”