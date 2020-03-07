Bruno Fernandes ‘told Manchester United team-mates they should have been furious’ after Everton draw

Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes was reportedly left disappointed by their draw at Everton – and told his team-mates they should have been furious by the result.

The attacking midfielder, finally secured in January for £68million, had fired United level at Goodison Park but was unable to prevent his side from dropping more points in the race for the top four.

And according to The Times, Fernandes is understood to have been irked by his team-mates’ willingness to settle for a point, and publicly demanded more ahead of this weekend’s crucial derby.

The former Sporting Lisbon captain has scored three goals since arriving at Old Trafford, and was once again on target on Merseyside to spare David de Gea’s blushes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin pounced on the stopper’s hesitation to open the scoring in bizarre fashion, before Fernandes’ powerful strike from distance hauled the visitors back on level terms.

But after United scrapped to avoid defeat, and withstood a late scare after Calvert-Lewin’s late finish was ruled out, Fernandes was surprised by the reaction of his fellow stars.

United face neighbours City in Sunday’s highly-anticipated derby clash, and the 25-year-old is yet to taste defeat at his new club.

‘With this draw, we need to be a little bit mad, because we need to do much better,’ Fernandes revealed.

An increasingly-vocal Fernandes has been unafraid to criticise his team-mates during games, and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the new addition’s leadership qualities.

He said: ‘Bruno has come in as a leader and he has shown he is a leader.

‘He is a winner. He does not take 99 percent as good enough. I like to see that in a player. He doesn’t change coming into a new team.

‘He is the same as he was at Sporting and that is a boy with confidence, with quality and good form.’