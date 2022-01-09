Bruno Fernandes, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, has reacted to what he calls “April Fool’s journalism.”

Bruno Fernandes, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, has hit back at what he calls “April Fool’s journalism.”

BRUNO FERNANDES has categorically denied any reports of a January transfer to Barcelona, as well as retaliating against the Portuguese press.

Fernandes, 27, has dismissed the transfer rumors, comparing them to a social media April Fool’s joke.

The Manchester United playmaker slammed a rumor spread by the Portuguese media outlet SPORT TV on Instagram.

Fernandes retaliated in response to a post linking him to the Catalan giants.

“And I thought the new year only started a few days ago, yet here we are on April 1!” he mocked.

“Or is this just poor reporting once more?”

But SPORT TV isn’t the only outlet speculating on a move to Barcelona for the Portugal international.

According to El Nacional, if Barca fails to sign Erling Haaland, Fernandes will be their next priority.

After a lackluster draw with Newcastle before the turn of the year, Gary Neville chastised Fernandes for running straight down the tunnel.

“You can’t run off at the end of a game,” Neville screamed.

“Bruno is constantly whining.”

Fernandes hasn’t been the same player since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Manchester last summer, according to United legend Andrew Cole.

