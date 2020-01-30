Bruno Fernandes will captain Sporting Lisbon against Maritimo tonight

Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes is expected to captain Sporting Lisbon on Monday in their Primeira Liga clash with Maritimo.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of intense interest from United throughout the January window, but the midfielder is set to lead Sporting out at Estadio Jose Alvalade, unless there is a sudden breakthrough in transfer negotiations.

The Red Devils reached an impasse last week in their bid to sign the Portugal international when the two clubs were thought to be almost £10million apart in their valuation of the player.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas and agent Jorge Mendes flew to Manchester on Thursday but could not agree a deal with United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

However, negotiations are expected to continue this week and Fernandes could be withdrawn from Jorge Silas’ matchday squad if United make a significant breakthrough.

And according to reports from Portuguese outlet Record, United are planning to boost their offer to £46m with up to £16m to be paid in future add-ons, making it a £62m deal in total.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Silas insists Fernandes has shown professionalism on the training pitch.

‘Bruno seems to me well,’ Silas told reporters. ‘He is always in a good mood and available to work, he has always been like this since I arrived.

‘He may even be a little more anxious, but I didn’t notice; on the contrary, I saw him focused on training and training. We talk a lot and Bruno is one of the players who get more involved. I think he will play and will play well for sure.’

Sporting could rise to third in the table with a win over 12th-placed Maritimo.