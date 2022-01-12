Bruno Guimaraes responds to Arsenal’s interest in signing him and admits he has yet to discuss a new contract with Lyon.

Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, has stated that his primary goal is to help Lyon climb the Ligue 1 table.

However, the Brazil international admitted that he has yet to talk to his current employers about a new contract.

The Gunners are said to be interested in the 24-year-old midfielder as they look to resolve their current midfield crisis.

Guimaraes’ contract in France runs until 2024, and he said he expects his agent to start talking about an extension soon.

“It’s normal to be mentioned like this when you’re an Olympic champion, have been called up for the national team, and are performing well individually,” he told Brazil’s Globo Esporte.

“However, I don’t like to think about it.”

That was something I delegated to my agent.

“There has been a management change.

When (ex-sporting director) Juninho was here, we had a brief discussion about it.

“We’ll talk about it again when the time comes.”

The priority now is to climb the rankings and put Lyon in the right spot.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Guimaraes is the first of a three-man shortlist to bolster Arsenal’s midfield.

However, a reported £38 million deal could prove ‘too complicated,’ forcing Mikel Arteta to look for a replacement.

Arthur Melo of Juventus is said to be on the wish list, while the third player remains unknown.

Melo could be a loan option after failing to settle in at Juventus after a £66 million move from Barcelona in June 2020.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.