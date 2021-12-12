Brutally Honest Admission From Titans Player On Jaguars

A Titans player has made an unflinching admission about the Jaguars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t exactly earned the respect of their peers this season, with a record of 2-11.

That doesn’t make what one Tennessee Titans player said about them today any less hurtful.

Titans safety Kevin Byard told the media after today’s 20-0 win over the Jaguars that he was laughing at them after seeing a pair of Jaguars receivers collide on a play.

He admitted that he couldn’t help but trash talk the Jaguars, and that being on the team right now is “tough.”

“To be honest, I was laughing.

Guys colliding at the end of the game.

I don’t want to say too much about it, but I was a little bit trashing them.

“They boys over there have it tough,” Byard said.

Oh, no.

With that one, Byard didn’t hold back.

He didn’t have to, either, given the Jaguars’ recent performance.

