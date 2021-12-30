Bryan Robson, a former Manchester United midfielder, reveals the ONE time he was subjected to one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous ‘hairdryer’ blasts.

Bryan Robson, a Manchester United legend, reveals the ONE time he was subjected to one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s infamous ‘hairdryer’ blasts.

SIR ALEX FERGUSON was known for launching ‘hairdryer’ attacks at his players.

Bryan Robson, his former Manchester United manager, avoided it — except for one time…

“We were up at Newcastle and it was going badly, we were losing 1-0, and Gazza was running us ragged,” Captain Marvel, now 64, recalls.

“We didn’t know much about Gazza at the time, but we learned a lot about him after he had such a good game against us.”

“I could see what was going to happen at halftime, so I figured it would be best to get in first.”

“I said, ‘Yeah, we didn’t know much about him — I’ll try to sort it out in the second half,'” she said.

“Fergie yelled at me, ‘Get it sorted!’ — and I did in the second half.”

“It was definitely a hairdryer moment, but it was more like half a hairdryer moment.”

“I’d seen a lot worse, and you don’t want to be on the receiving end of a full hairdryer!”

“I still see ‘The Gaffer’ quite a bit.”

I’m sure he misses being in the dugout, but I’m sure he’s enjoying his new life.”

Neil Webb, now 58, says his time under Brian Clough was nothing compared to what he experienced under Ferguson.

His main controversy stemmed from his call-up to the England squad under Three Lions manager Graham Taylor for a game against Czechoslovakia in 1992.

The Euros were approaching, but United were in first place, and Fergie wanted to keep his players fresh.

Prior to the midweek England match, United faced Wimbledon.

“I was substituted in that game,” Webb says, “and our physio Jim McGregor came over and said, ‘By the way, you’re injured, and you’re not going with England.’

“I told him, ‘No, I’m not hurt,’ and Jim replied, ‘The Gaffer isn’t letting you report for England duty.’

“By the time I got home, Graham Taylor had left a message for me to call him right away.

“I called to say I wasn’t hurt and that I wanted to report to England.”

“He told me, ‘The club has informed me that you are injured, so you must make a decision — if I do not see you, you will jeopardize your England career.’

“I’d been placed in an absurd situation.”

Do I disappoint England, my manager, or my team?”

“I didn’t want to have a falling out with my manager,” Webb continued.

As a result, England did not receive a report.

“However, I trained when I arrived at United on Monday morning.

“It didn’t matter to the manager who saw me train…

