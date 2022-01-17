Bryan Robson has called for stricter Covid postponement rules after his Middlesbrough team was relegated due to a virus.

BRYAN ROBSON understands what it’s like to lead a team that’s been ravaged by a virus, and he’s still angry that his Middlesbrough side was relegated as a result.

Now, the former England and Manchester United captain wonders if Covid is being used as an excuse for Premier League clubs to call off games without facing any consequences.

Robson’s team was decimated by illness, this time flu, when he was manager of Boro 25 years ago.

Boro thought they had been given permission to postpone their game against Blackburn because he couldn’t put together a team.

But they were still docked three points for failing to show up at Ewood Park, and Rovers caretaker manager Tony Parkes referred to them as a “Sunday League team.”

Boro then received the ultimate punishment of relegation, adding insult to injury.

Robson is still enraged by what he considers to be the unfairness of it all.

“We had 24 players out ill,” he told SunSport.

“Seeing games called off now only serves to aggravate the memory of what happened in 1996.”

“You have to have a certain level of trust in each club, and we all know how deadly coronavirus can be.”

However, it appears to be a simple matter to say you can’t play because of Covid when other players may be absent for other reasons.

“Stricter rules on why games are called off are needed, but can you keep checking on each of the 92 clubs in the top four divisions?”

“It’s impossible, and it appears that a lot of teams are canceling games and nothing is accomplished.”

“Compare this to our situation at Middlesbrough when we had a genuine problem.

“We still managed to score three points, which is what knocked us down.”

“I got us back up the next season, but that three-point penalty cost the club momentum, as well as star players Juninho, Emerson, and Fabrizio Ravanelli.”

“They all left because the World Cup was approaching, and they told me they were worried they wouldn’t be selected for their national teams because they would be competing in the Championship.”

“Had we not bounced back right away, the club’s entire structure would have been jeopardized.”

There should be much stricter rules about why games are called off.

“And, in some ways, Middlesbrough has never really recovered from where chairman Steve Gibson and I had the club at the time.”

Robson is irritated by the recollection…

