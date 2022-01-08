Bryce Young Discloses What Mac Jones Told Him Before The Championship Game

Before the title game, Bryce Young reveals what Mac Jones told him.

Bryce Young watched Mac Jones lead Alabama to the national championship last season.

Now it’s Young’s turn to prove to the world that he’s capable of leading a championship team as the starting quarterback.

Young was asked if he’d heard from any former Alabama quarterbacks ahead of Monday night’s game against Georgia during his Saturday press conference.

Young has apparently been contacted by Jones.

The New England Patriots quarterback was kind enough to offer some advice to a former teammate.

“I’ve heard from Mac, and I spoke with him a few days ago.”

Young told ASAPSports.com, “He just told me to keep going to the finish, to lock in, to make sure we finish everything off right.”

“And hearing from Mac on a regular basis, and having that respect from the other guys in the past, that means a lot to me.”

Young went on to say how valuable it was for him to watch Jones start at quarterback last season.

“When I first arrived, I was aware of the long history of quarterbacks.

Last year, I got to see what it was like to be right next to Mac because I was able to watch him.

So carrying on that legacy and doing what I can to improve it is very important to me, and I am very proud of it.”

Young came into this season with a lot of pressure, but it hasn’t slowed him down.

With 4,503 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and five interceptions, the talented gunslinger enters the national championship game.

Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-44 passing against Georgia in the SEC Championship.

On Monday night, he’d like to have a similar performance.

The Alabama-Georgia game begins at 8 p.m.

ESPN at 2:00 p.m. ET

