Bryce Young is the talk of the town right now.

The first half of the SEC Championship game features the Bryce Young show.

The second-year quarterback for Alabama is having a tough time.

With only a few minutes until halftime, Young and the Crimson Tide offense have already scored 17 points.

Keep in mind that coming into the game, Georgia had only allowed seven touchdowns all season.

Everyone is saying the same thing about Young’s performance: Heisman.