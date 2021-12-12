Bryce Young of Alabama has won the Heisman Trophy for 2021.

The Heisman Trophy for 2021 has been awarded.

Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide has won college football’s most prestigious individual award, which comes as no surprise to anyone.

Young won the award over Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Michigan pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson.

On Saturday night in New York City, the 2021 Heisman Trophy was presented.

Breaking: Alabama’s Bryce Young Wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Breaking: Alabama’s Bryce Young Wins 2021 Heisman Trophy