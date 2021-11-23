Bryce Young Reacts to Bo Nix’s Alabama Comments

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix hinted earlier in the day that Alabama had received favorable calls from SEC officials.

Later in the day, Alabama’s Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comments and shut it down like the future pro he is expected to be.

Young replied, “That’s an external factor.”

“As a team, we don’t look at or control that.”

“Coach Saban has always talked about controlling what we can control and focusing on what we can do,” the sophomore quarterback continued, “so any external factor isn’t really something we’re concerned about as a team.”

No. 1 and young.

In the Iron Bowl on Saturday, No. 2 Alabama will face Auburn.

The Heisman Trophy candidate is coming off a 500-yard, five-touchdown outing against Arkansas.

Alabama clinched the SEC West title with the win.

That means they’ll almost certainly face No.

The SEC Championship will be held in Atlanta, Georgia.

This season, Auburn has struggled to a 6-5 record.

Records are thrown out the window when it comes to the Iron Bowl, however.

However, without Bo Nix, the Tigers will attempt to pull off a major upset and serve as a spoiler for the Crimson Tide.

On CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, the two teams face off.

Alabama is a 21-point favorite over Auburn.

