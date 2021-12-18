Bryce Young’s quarterback, Alabama’s Mel Kiper Jr, has a telling remark.

Bryce Young, the Alabama quarterback, has a telling remark from Mel Kiper Jr.

Although the NFL Draft in 2022 is still a few months away, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has already made a bold statement about the upcoming draft class.

On ESPN Radio this morning, Kiper predicted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to be the No. 1 overall pick.

If he were eligible, he would be the first pick in the 2022 draft.

Todd McShay, it turns out, agreed with Kiper’s assessment of the sophomore quarterback.

“On ESPN Radio right now, Mel Kiper and Todd McShay said that Bryce Young would be a lock for the No. 1 spot.

NBC Sports EDGE’s Thor Nystrom tweeted, “If he was eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, he would be the No. 1 pick.”

Matt Corral and Kenny Pickett are the top quarterback prospects in their respective draft classes, according to most analysts.

If Young is eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, it will be interesting to see when his name is called.

