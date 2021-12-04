Bryce Young’s So Far Performance is Summarized by Mike Greenberg

Bryce Young’s Performance So Far Is Summarized By Mike Greenberg

Mike Greenberg of ESPN is a big fan of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

During the first half, Greenberg tweeted that Young was winning the Heisman in front of the entire stadium.

Mike Greenberg Sums Up Bryce Young’s Performance So Far

Mike Greenberg Sums Up Bryce Young’s Performance So Far

Bryce Young is winning the Heisman right in front of our eyes. #Alabama — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 4, 2021