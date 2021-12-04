Bryce Young’s So Far Performance is Summarized by Mike Greenberg

Bryce Young’s Performance So Far Is Summarized By Mike Greenberg
Mike Greenberg of ESPN is a big fan of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
During the first half, Greenberg tweeted that Young was winning the Heisman in front of the entire stadium.
Mike Greenberg Sums Up Bryce Young’s Performance So Far
Bryce Young is winning the Heisman right in front of our eyes. #Alabama
— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 4, 2021
Bryce Young’s 283 passing yards in the first half is an SEC title game record. Cam Newton previously held the record at 281 in 2010.
— Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 4, 2021