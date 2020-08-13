BT Sport announce Atalanta goal BEFORE ball hit net to frustration of viewers

OUT OF SYNC BT Sport commentary revealed Mario Pasalic’s Atalanta opener against Paris Saint-Germain tonight to viewers… before the Croatian had even received the ball.

Fans have eagerly anticipated the return of the Champions League, with the competition’s final eight having descended upon Lisbon for an innovative end to the campaign.

But their enjoyment of the first quarter-final between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain has been tainted by a technological cock-up.

With sound having temporarily dropped out earlier in the match, broadcaster BT Sport managed to restore things fairly quickly, with lead commentator Darren Fletcher apologising for the difficulties.

But little did he or Steve McManaman know that they had returned out of sync with the pictures.

So when Fletcher, 48, announced that Pasalic had given the underdogs the lead, fans were left baffled… until five seconds later when the former Chelsea midfielder did in fact strike the ball home.

What will go down as a historic moment for Atalanta was tainted for UK viewers by the unfortunate spoiler.

Host Gary Lineker revealed that the problems were caused by “Thunderstorms over the UK”… but fans online were still incensed.

One fan fumed: “Fix up BT Sport. Commentary so out of sync they’re telling me what’s happened before it actually has.”

While another wrote: “That is a lovely goal, and I’m very pleased. Wished I could have seen it before I heard it, though, @btsport.

“This is genuinely a huge (relatively) issue. On the night CL football returns, I’m shocked @btsport haven’t fixed it!”

A third joked: “Watching Champions League on BT Sport, and I’m not saying the the commentary is lagging but Origi has just put Liverpool 2-0 up.”

A fourth sadly observed that it had: “Ruined the moment to be honest”.