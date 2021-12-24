BT Sport has chosen Tottenham vs Crystal Palace as a late Boxing Day replacement after Liverpool vs Leeds was canceled.

After Liverpool vs Leeds was canceled, BT Sport chose Tottenham vs Crystal Palace as a late Boxing Day replacement.

TOTTENHAM’S Boxing Day match against Crystal Palace at home will now be broadcast live on BT Sport.

After losing the Leeds vs. Liverpool match due to coronavirus cases, the broadcaster has patched up a hole.

The game will continue to be played at 3 p.m., which is good news for Spurs and Palace supporters.

On Boxing Day, BT Sport will only broadcast one Premier League match.

A non-league match between Bromley and Southend follows the all-London match.

Due to the high number of coronavirus cases in Watford’s camp, Wolves’ home game against the Hornets has been postponed as well.

Burnley’s match against Everton was also called off today for the same reason.

“The Premier League Board has regrettably approved Everton FC’s request to postpone their Boxing Day away fixture at Burnley FC this morning,” the Premier League said in a statement.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Everton was scheduled to play at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Turf Moor.”

The Board considered the club’s request to postpone the match today due to additional injuries to their squad.

“They came to the conclusion that the club will be unable to fulfill their fixture this weekend due to a lack of players available to play due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.”

“The Board was able to make its decision this morning, ahead of Boxing Day, to provide clarity to clubs and their supporters.”

We apologize for any inconvenience or disruption this has caused to those fans’ holiday plans.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.