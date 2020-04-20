BT Sport to replay latter stages of last season’s Champions League

Those suffering from withdrawal symptoms at the lack of live football can rejoice at BT Sport’s plans to replay the enthralling conclusion to last year’s Champions League.

With no live sport on offer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans have been desperately craving their fix.

And BT Sport have stepped up to show the latter stages of one of the most thrilling Champions League knockout stages in recent years.

Liverpool triumphed over Tottenham in the final in Madrid last June, but both sides reached the showpiece occasion in dramatic circumstances.

Spurs’ Champions League quarter-final victory over Manchester City will be the first to be aired on a new show called Throwbacks on Tuesday night.

Son Heung-min’s penalty settled a tense first leg at the newly opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before Spurs progressed on away goals after a 4-3 defeat in the second leg.

Fernando Llorente’s late header proved decisive before Raheem Sterling had a stoppage-time winner chalked off for offside.

On Wednesday Manchester United’s quarter-final defeat by Barcelona at Old Trafford will be aired.

The shows are set to feature input from Rio Ferdinand and Robbie Savage, who will interact with fans on social media as they react to the action.

The conclusion to last season’s Europa League will also be shown on Thursday nights, beginning with Arsenal’s clash with Napoli.

The Gunners went on to meet Chelsea in the final in Baku, where the Blues claimed a 4-1 victory.

In addition, BT Sport 3 will show highlights from some of the great European finals to feature Premier League sides.

Liverpool’s incredible comeback against AC Milan in 2005 will be shown on Tuesday night before Manchester United’s late victory over Bayern Munich in 1999 is shown on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s victory over Bayern Munich in 2012 and Manchester United’s triumph in Moscow in 2008 are also set to be shown.