Bubbly Jody Morris is the secret ingredient in Frank Lampard’s success as his assistant at Chelsea 

Young managers usually want a wise old owl next to them for experience. Frank Lampard bucked the trend by appointing a right-hand man six months younger than himself and Jody Morris is the unsung hero of Chelsea’s season so far.

If you had told a Chelsea fan in August that they’d be in the top four in February and in the latter stages of the Champions League and FA Cup, they would have thought you were mad, given that when Frank and Jody walked through the door they couldn’t sign anyone and had just lost their best player in Eden Hazard.

Frank has rightly received credit for putting his faith in youth and three of his young Englishmen — Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi — should be in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad, with Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek having outside chances.

But I’m sure the manager would be the first to acknowledge that it wouldn’t have been possible without Jody’s input. As Chelsea Under 18s coach, he helped them win five FA Youth Cups in a row — the best run since Manchester United’s legendary Busby Babes — and now some of those players are making waves at the very top.

I’ve known Jody a long time and he has always been a funny, engaging and warm personality. You get to know someone when you’re with them in Malaysia at an Under 20s World Cup for six weeks and Jody had a presence about him; confident in his own ability and a natural leader.

I’m sure those qualities have been significant in the development of the Chelsea players. He knows the game tactically but it’s the belief he will have given those young players which is most important.

Mount and Abraham did well in the Championship last season but to transfer that to a club like Chelsea, with all the expectations, is particularly impressive.

Abraham has scored 15 goals this season and kept a World Cup winner, Olivier Giroud, out of the team. Mount has been ahead of Jack Grealish and James Maddison in England’s plans and we know how talented they are.

Frank is a strong person and will be the boss. But Jody will be able to play the good cop at times. He has an infectious personality which will get everyone up. But don’t misunderstand me, he was a tenacious little player as well and won’t mind digging people out when necessary.

He knows the young lads at Chelsea as people as well as players — Hudson-Odoi was the star of their last FA Youth Cup triumph two years ago — and he and Frank showed they were a good partnership at Derby last season when they made the play-offs.

If you call him for a favour, he’ll try to help without batting an eyelid. Frank can count on his loyalty and his knowledge of Chelsea as a club. And because he has had to overcome adversity in his own career, that will help him guide the young players at Stamford Bridge.

The record books show Chelsea have won only one of their five league games this year but it’s not as if their performances have been bad.

Unlike Manchester United, their opponents on Monday, they have rarely thrown in a lethargic 90 minutes. They have a six-point advantage over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and are more likely to finish in the top four.

Given that some predicted a mid-table finish when they lost Hazard, Frank and Jody can give themselves 8/10 if Chelsea qualify for the Champions League again and go even further in one of the cup competitions.

The transfer embargo has probably done the club a favour in the long term. Their youngsters have played more games than would normally be expected and have shown themselves capable. They have a clearly defined way of playing, something I’m sure has a lot to do with Jody’s coaching. To do it at Champions League level as well, qualifying from a group ahead of Valencia, is great experience.

One day I think Jody would be interested to see how he does as a No1. At the moment, he and Frank are the dream team, despite being the same age.