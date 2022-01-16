Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Provides Updates On Injuries

After the Buccaneers’ playoff victory over the Eagles on Sunday, head coach Bruce Arians provided a brief update on starting tackle Tristan Wirfs.

During the first series, Wirfs suffered a sprained ankle and returned briefly before departing for good.

When it comes to Wirfs’ availability for the divisional round, Arians confirmed that he will wait until next week to see how he is doing.

