Buccaneers Make a Surprising Decision on RB Leonard Fournette

Buccaneers Make Surprising Decision on RB Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ backfield will be depleted when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided an unfortunate update on running back Leonard Fournette just moments ago.

This Saturday afternoon, Fournette won’t be activated from injured reserve.

As a result, he will be unavailable for the Buccaneers’ game against the Eagles.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently stated that Fournette’s availability for Wild Card Weekend would be determined on a game-by-game basis.

Fournette’s ankle isn’t ready yet, judging by this decision.

Fournette suffered an ankle injury in December.

Against the New Orleans Saints, he scored 19 points.

After the incident, he was placed on injured reserve.