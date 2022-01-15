Buccaneers Make Two Major Roster Changes Before Playoff Game vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some significant roster changes ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow.
Lavonte David, the starting linebacker, and Giovani Bernard, the backup running back, have both been activated from injured reserve.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, starting RB Leonard Fournette was not activated and is listed as out for tomorrow’s game.
Buccaneers Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. Eagles
Buccaneers Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. Eagles
The #Bucs activated LB Lavonte David and RB Giovani Bernard off IR, but RB Leonard Fournette was not activated. He’s out tomorrow.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022