Buccaneers Make Two Major Roster Changes Before Playoff Game vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some significant roster changes ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow.

Lavonte David, the starting linebacker, and Giovani Bernard, the backup running back, have both been activated from injured reserve.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, starting RB Leonard Fournette was not activated and is listed as out for tomorrow’s game.

Buccaneers Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. Eagles

Buccaneers Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. Eagles