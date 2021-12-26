Buccaneers Suffer Yet Another Setback Due to Injuries

Buccaneers Suffer Another Setback Due to Injuries

The Buccaneers’ injury list continues to grow.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, star pass rusher Shaq Barrett has suffered an MCL sprain, but it does not appear to be a long-term injury.

On Monday, more tests are expected.

