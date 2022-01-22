Buccaneers teammates are “bracing” for Tom Brady’s retirement, according to a report.

Buccaneers teammates are “bracing” for Tom Brady’s retirement, according to reports.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in just over 24 hours, with a trip to the NFC title game on the line.

It could be Tom Brady’s last game, according to a new report from NFL insider Jason La Canfora.

Several sources, including some “very close to the quarterback,” told La Canfora that Brady might be entering his final season.

Buccaneers teammates are reportedly “bracing” for Winston to retire after the 2021 season.

With the Buccaneers struggling to keep their roster together heading into 2022, there is growing speculation that Brady will retire.

According to CBS Sports, a few sources told La Canfora:

This isn’t the first time Tom Brady has been linked to a retirement.

Brady’s retirement has been discussed several times this week.

On ESPN’s Get Up, Rob Ninkovich said, “It wouldn’t surprise me if Tom Brady decided to walk away (this offseason) and do whatever he wants to do.”

Byron Leftwich, the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, gave a straightforward response to Ninkovich’s report.

“Man, Tom’s playing at a high level.”

“I’m going to stop there,” Leftwich said.

Brady will retire from the game at some point.

Is it important to him to be able to play at a high level when he decides to call it a career?

If that’s the case, it might happen soon.

