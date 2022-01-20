Buccaneers vs. Jaguars: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

Buccaneers vs. Titans: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round in just a few days.

The Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite with a trip to the NFC title game on the line.

The Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams, according to most sports books.

Most models predict a close game between Tom Brady and the Patriots and Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Tampa Bay is favored by ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The Rams defeated the Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, 34-24 earlier this season.

Stafford threw for over 340 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Rams to a decisive victory.

Despite his team’s loss, Tom Brady had plenty of success against a tough Rams defense, throwing for over 430 yards but only one touchdown.

However, there are two significant differences heading into this weekend’s game.

The game will be held in Tampa, and the Buccaneers will be without their star wide receiver, Chris Godwin.

Who will come out on top in this match?

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

