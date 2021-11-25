Buccaneers wide receiver makes a frank admission about Tom Brady.
Tom Brady doesn’t run the ball very often, but on Monday night, the 44-year-old quarterback displayed his speed (at least as much as he can).
During Monday’s win over the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston ran for a first down.
Brady was ecstatic with his 11-yard touchdown run.
However, it was not universally adored.
On the run with his quarterback, Chris Godwin, one of Brady’s top wide receivers, had a brutally honest admission.
“I’m like… please get down every time I see him run the ball,” Godwin told reporters this week.
The Buccaneers’ coaching staff – and, in all likelihood, the rest of the organization – are likely to feel the same way.
Buccaneers wide receiver makes a startling admission about Tom Brady.
wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]
Bucs Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady
Bucs Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady
“How much did you enjoy that 10-yard run?”
“11-yard run.” – Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/7yLwiXYrLL
— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 23, 2021
Chris Godwin on Tom Brady, mobile quarterback: “Every time I see him run the ball I’m like… please get down.”
😂😂😂
— Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) November 24, 2021