Buccaneers wide receiver makes a frank admission about Tom Brady.

Tom Brady doesn’t run the ball very often, but on Monday night, the 44-year-old quarterback displayed his speed (at least as much as he can).

During Monday’s win over the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston ran for a first down.

Brady was ecstatic with his 11-yard touchdown run.

However, it was not universally adored.

On the run with his quarterback, Chris Godwin, one of Brady’s top wide receivers, had a brutally honest admission.

“I’m like… please get down every time I see him run the ball,” Godwin told reporters this week.

The Buccaneers’ coaching staff – and, in all likelihood, the rest of the organization – are likely to feel the same way.

