Budda Baker, a key member of the Cardinals, was stretchered off after a frightening hit.

Budda Baker, an All-Pro safety for the Arizona Cardinals, was just taken off the field, immobilized on a backboard, after a scary collision.

Baker was injured in the open field while attempting to tackle Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers.

In an attempt to tackle the Los Angeles ball carrier, the four-time Pro Bowler went low.

Unfortunately, in an attempt to absorb the blow, Akers lowered his shoulders and head, and he and Baker collided helmets.

On replay, it appeared that the Arizona defender was knocked out right away.

Baker’s teammates immediately requested assistance, and trainers and medical personnel loaded the five-year veteran onto a stretcher.

Baker, thankfully, gave a thumbs up as he was about to be removed from the field.

Cardinals Star Budda Baker Stretchered Off After Scary Hit

Cardinals Star Budda Baker Stretchered Off After Scary Hit