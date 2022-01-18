Budda Baker gets some good news for the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Budda Baker Receives Good News From The Cardinals On Tuesday

Budda Baker, an All-Pro safety for the Arizona Cardinals, was struck in the head on Monday night.

Baker was carted off the field and taken to a local LA hospital following a collision with Rams running back Cam Akers.

Baker’s status was announced by the Cardinals on Tuesday.

It’s good news, thankfully.

“Budda [Baker] stayed overnight at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for continued evaluation, imaging, and testing,” according to Mark Dalton, who also adds, “He was cleared by the physicians there, released this morning, and is on his way back to Arizona.”

