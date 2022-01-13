‘Bulking SZN’ – While in the gym, UFC star Dustin Poirier hints at moving up in weight divisions and looks hench.

‘Bulking SZN’ – UFC star Dustin Poirier hints at moving up in weight divisions while in the gym and appears hulking.

DUSTIN POIRIER is in ‘bulking’ season, implying that he will gain weight.

After two victories over Conor McGregor, the American recently suffered a loss to lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Poirier has since hinted at a welterweight debut and has been linked to a fight with Nate Diaz.

In any case, he appeared to be gaining weight in his most recent Instagram post, which he captioned: ‘Bulking SZN.’

Diaz, 36, and Poirier, 32, were scheduled to fight at UFC 230 in 2018, but the event was canceled.

Since then, the two have been feuding, and both have recently hinted at resuming their feud.

Poirier later revealed that the UFC approached him about a’super short-notice’ fight with Diaz, which he agreed to.

“No contract has been signed yet,” Poirier said on Teddy Atlas’ podcast. “But if this does go through, I’m going to take it.”

“This would be a last-minute request.”

I had already taken a look in the mirror.

I spoke with my wife and boxing coach, both of whom I speak with on a regular basis.

“I also had a conversation with my coach, Mike Brown.”

They’ll support me if I decide to fight.

“However, I must examine myself in the mirror and ask myself, ‘Do I want to take this fight?’ I did just that.

I felt great when I looked in the mirror.

“I’d like to do it.”

Poirier and Diaz could fight on the UFC 272 card on March 5, according to Cageside Press.

Former friends-turned-enemies Jorge Masvidal, 37, and Colby Covington, 33, are rumored to be headlining the event.