‘Bum’s getting KOd… again,’ Tyson Fury says as he prepares for a bitter grudge match against Dillian Whyte.

‘Bum’s getting KOd… again,’ Tyson Fury says as he prepares for a bitter grudge match with Dillian Whyte.

Fury has begun training for his WBC mandatory title defense against a long-time rival and former training partner, which is set to take place in April in the United Kingdom.

In a social media post, the Gypsy King mocked Whyte’s 2020 KO loss to Alexander Povetkin, who is 42 years old.

“Dillian Whyte, you’re getting it, you bum,” Fury said.

Bum is being knocked out once more, but this time by a king rather than an old man.”

The heavyweight rivals were the subject of a world-record-breaking purse bid, which Fury’s promoter Frank Warren won with a £30.6 million offer.

Before contracts can be signed, all that’s left is to confirm the date and location.

Since knocking out Russian Povetkin in their rematch last March, Whyte, 33, hasn’t fought.

In October, Fury, 33, fought Deontay Wilder, 36, in 11 rounds to bring his epic trilogy series to a close.

He’s now preparing to defend the WBC title he won in 2020 for the second time, and in an ESPN interview, he slammed Whyte.

“I just think he’s an average-looking heavyweight,” Fury said.

6’3″, 245 lbs., slow feet, slow hands, and average strength.

“Talk about tailor-made for a gifted boxer like myself, I should chop him down like a big old tree, like cutting through cheese really,” says the narrator.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff was a strong contender to host the all-British match from the start.

However, the home of Welsh rugby appears to be out of the running, with Wembley or West Ham’s London Stadium as other possibilities.